Barclays Raises Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Price Target to GBX 670

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Harbour Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harbour Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.00.

HBRIY stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

