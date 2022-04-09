Barclays Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $37.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Adient has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $53.17.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Adient by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,447 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $41,490,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,101,000 after purchasing an additional 549,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $24,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

