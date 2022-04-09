Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Get Baozun alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BZUN. StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baozun from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.55.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Baozun has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $578.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Baozun by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Baozun by 71.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.