BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.40 Million

Brokerages predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will post $236.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.60 million. BankUnited posted sales of $226.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $992.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $967.21 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.16. 1,239,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

