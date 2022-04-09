Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.27

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$24.27 and last traded at C$143.35, with a volume of 827885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$146.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.66.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$147.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$140.53. The stock has a market cap of C$97.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8099996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

