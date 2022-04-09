Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 791,529 shares.The stock last traded at $115.13 and had previously closed at $118.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

