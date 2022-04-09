Bank of America Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $12.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

SOFI opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 in the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,020 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

