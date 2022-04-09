Bank of America Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $65.50 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $76.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,026,631. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $46,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

