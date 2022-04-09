Banco Santander-Chile to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.909 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Banco Santander-Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 44.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.
BSAC stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27.
A number of analysts have commented on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 653,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 464,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 70,090 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
