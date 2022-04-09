Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will report sales of $24.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $28.94 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $17.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $118.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $130.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $191.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $232.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.84 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,666,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after buying an additional 1,275,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $9,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

