Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.05.

BKR stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

