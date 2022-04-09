BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.67

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.67 and traded as high as $38.77. BAE Systems shares last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 74,234 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.31) to GBX 830 ($10.89) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in BAE Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

