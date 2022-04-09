BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.67

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.67 and traded as high as $38.77. BAE Systems shares last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 74,234 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.31) to GBX 830 ($10.89) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.