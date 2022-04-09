Baader Bank Reiterates “€108.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.54 ($101.69).

FRA KGX opened at €55.78 ($61.30) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($89.91). The company has a fifty day moving average of €72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

