B. Riley Weighs in on Century Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Century Communities in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ FY2022 earnings at $16.84 EPS.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.98. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.