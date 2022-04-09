B. Riley Comments on Curis, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Curis’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. Curis has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Curis by 1,916.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 213,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 48.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

