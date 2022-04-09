AZZ Inc. (AZZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

AZZ has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AZZ to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NYSE:AZZ traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.97. 164,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,738. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. AZZ has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.37.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 109.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 76,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after buying an additional 55,917 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

