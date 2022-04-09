Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.71.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. Axonics has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $2,641,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,621 shares of company stock worth $13,336,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth $38,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth $30,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 400.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 488,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth $22,834,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

