aWSB (aWSB) Price Hits $14.87 on Exchanges

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $90,871.12 and approximately $549.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for $14.87 or 0.00035095 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, aWSB has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.17 or 0.07550530 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.96 or 0.99870423 BTC.

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

