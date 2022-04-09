Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Avient posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Avient stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $45.34. 317,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avient has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avient by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,349,000 after acquiring an additional 352,512 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $182,885,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after acquiring an additional 256,207 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

