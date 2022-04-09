Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $29.06 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 74.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

