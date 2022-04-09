Avestar Capital LLC Invests $223,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,976 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $47.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $45.29 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

