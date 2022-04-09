Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,514,000 after acquiring an additional 335,703 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,426,000 after purchasing an additional 99,393 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $311.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.19.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 949,506 shares of company stock valued at $264,729,935. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

