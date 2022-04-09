Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $46.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. 3,628,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. Avantor has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
About Avantor (Get Rating)
Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
