AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Albert Saltiel Sells 2,752 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,190.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,953.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,905.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,221.57.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.