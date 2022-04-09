AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $2,485,000.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $2,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AutoNation stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,161. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.
AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.
About AutoNation (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
