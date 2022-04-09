AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $2,485,000.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $2,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,161. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after buying an additional 417,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AutoNation by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after buying an additional 315,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

