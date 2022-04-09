AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 80,000 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $8,254,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.36. 1,322,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.25.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.
AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
