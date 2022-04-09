AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 80,000 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $8,254,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.36. 1,322,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,008 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in AutoNation by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $24,087,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in AutoNation by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

