AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading Down 3.1%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.82 ($0.16). 1,244,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 349,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.20 ($0.16).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

