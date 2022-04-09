Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUGX. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at $45,298,000. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $13,980,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,575,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

