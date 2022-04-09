AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.90

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 40010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.23 million, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

