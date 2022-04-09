Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.21

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.21 and traded as low as C$13.93. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$13.93, with a volume of 36,338 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on AI. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.47 to C$14.44 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities set a C$15.50 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$600.15 million and a P/E ratio of 14.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.21. The company has a current ratio of 79.18, a quick ratio of 77.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86.

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

