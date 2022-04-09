Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.65. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

