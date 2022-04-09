ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 7,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF makes up about 2.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 29.88% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

