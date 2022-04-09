AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £120 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £120 ($157.38) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.70) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($131.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($150.82) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £101.52 ($133.13).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at £109.30 ($143.34) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 7,146 ($93.72) and a 52 week high of £110 ($144.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The stock has a market cap of £169.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,821.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,260.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,881.45.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.