Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target Raised to €23.00

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €21.00 ($23.08) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARZGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.32.
Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $11.71.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
