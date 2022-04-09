Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of TTEC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

