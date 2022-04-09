Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 391,400 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 403.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.20% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,592,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 247,303 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $3,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 88,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth $2,305,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSII shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $44.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

