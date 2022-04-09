Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,558 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in APA were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in APA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of APA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

APA stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

