Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $6.16 Million in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $259,733,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after acquiring an additional 761,301 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 486,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $72.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.