Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.25 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CE opened at $144.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.92. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

