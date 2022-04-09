Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 739.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $24,967,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 325,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 48.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after buying an additional 264,032 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $7,739,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 11.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after buying an additional 98,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $152,658. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

GDOT stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.