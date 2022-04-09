Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.48 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1,512.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,444 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of SPS Commerce worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $120.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 100.44 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.67.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

