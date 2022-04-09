Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,099 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,214 shares of company stock worth $11,633,666 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.11.

SEDG stock opened at $301.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.85 and a 200-day moving average of $295.39.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

