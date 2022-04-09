Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.96 Million Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,275 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.75% of RadNet worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.72. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.96 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

