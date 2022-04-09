Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 198.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,187 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

ROST stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.