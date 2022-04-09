Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $236.38 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.75 and a 200-day moving average of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

