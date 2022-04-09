Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304,177 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

