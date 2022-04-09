Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 321,919 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,919 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 111,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 90,727 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.23.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

