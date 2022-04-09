Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 24,416 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 241.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Globant worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Globant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.22.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $239.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.39 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $202.58 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.