Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 151,885 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 1,092.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,885 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.42% of Everbridge worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Everbridge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 509,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,946,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens cut their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

