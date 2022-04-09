Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 154.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $248,203,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after buying an additional 190,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,008,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after buying an additional 92,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $480.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $391.28 and a twelve month high of $490.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.80.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

